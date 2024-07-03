Analysts Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $70.75

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of TTE opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

