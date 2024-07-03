Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Target Price at $106.25

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of WFG opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

