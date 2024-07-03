Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,590

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,735 ($34.59) to GBX 2,590 ($32.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Anglo American to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($37.95) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.21) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,752.50 ($34.82).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

Anglo American Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

AAL traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,425.50 ($30.68). 4,110,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,540.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,119.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,513.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,629.34). In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.13), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($339,957.50). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.17) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,629.34). Insiders bought a total of 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.