Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $650.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.22), with a volume of 32222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.35).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 688.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.03.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,352.94%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

