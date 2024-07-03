Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 1,885,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,661. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.