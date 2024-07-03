Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

