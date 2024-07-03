Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Approximately 1,228,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,981,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 3.19.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
