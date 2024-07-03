Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

ARBKL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,899. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5468 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

