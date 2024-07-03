Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71.26 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Ark has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $71.26 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001619 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,884,624 coins and its circulating supply is 181,884,214 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

