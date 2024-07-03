ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.65 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0448226 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,366,801.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

