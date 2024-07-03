ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.8 %

ASLN stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($10.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.44) by ($4.88). As a group, research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.