Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $76,055 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 12,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

