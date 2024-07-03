AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in June

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at C$22.65 on Wednesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.52.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

