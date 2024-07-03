Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.46. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,905,000.00. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,905,000.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$98,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,399,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,831. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

