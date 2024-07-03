Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.00 on Monday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $203,672.70, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.