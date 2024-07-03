Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 13.5% in June

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,342. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.91. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

