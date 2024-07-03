Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 13.5% in June

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATHA
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
Athira Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,342. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.91. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.