Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ATLCL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

