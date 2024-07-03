Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.94.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,329. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,329. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,854 shares of company stock valued at $49,959,914. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average is $200.80. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

