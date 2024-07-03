AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 4,345,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 36,599,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

