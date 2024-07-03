Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Stock Position Cut by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVSU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

