AWM Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,735,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $582,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,426. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

