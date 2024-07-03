AWM Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,476 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

