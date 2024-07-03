AWM Capital LLC Has $38.39 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.59% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $38,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $91.03.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

