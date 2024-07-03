AWM Capital LLC Purchases 170,823 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 2.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. 26,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,960. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.