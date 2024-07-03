Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 414,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

