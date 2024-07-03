Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,352.06. 20,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,607. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,295.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.