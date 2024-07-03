Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $889,000 Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,107. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

