Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ExlService were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 20.5% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 59,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,876. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

