Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 601 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ:COKE traded down $6.52 on Wednesday, hitting $1,098.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $971.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $899.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,134.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.