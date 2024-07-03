B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) PT Raised to GBX 625 at Jefferies Financial Group

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 560 ($7.08) to GBX 625 ($7.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of LON BPM traded up GBX 3.39 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 501.89 ($6.35). The company had a trading volume of 33,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,276. The firm has a market cap of £186.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 488.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 475.19. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a one year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 529.80 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,212.29). In related news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,212.29). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,274.05). 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

