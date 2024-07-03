Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s previous close.

BDGI has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.83.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE BDGI traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,605. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$26.97 and a one year high of C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.63.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In other news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

