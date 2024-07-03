Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 249.50 ($3.16). 918,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,820.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

About Baltic Classifieds Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.