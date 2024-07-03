Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 249.50 ($3.16). 918,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,820.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.
About Baltic Classifieds Group
