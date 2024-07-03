Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

