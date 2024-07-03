Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Bank OZK Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OZKAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 13,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
Bank OZK Company Profile
