Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OZKAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 13,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

