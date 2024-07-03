Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

