BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.74

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 34038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 82.64% and a net margin of 85.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

