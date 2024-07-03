BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.74

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 34038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.
BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 82.64% and a net margin of 85.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About BB Seguridade Participações
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participações
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.