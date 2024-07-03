Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 881,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

