Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 40,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 244,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$77.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.63 million during the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0531026 EPS for the current year.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

