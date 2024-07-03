Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.2 %

BBGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

