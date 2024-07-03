Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $12,537,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

