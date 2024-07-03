Bitcoin Price Reaches $60,173.07 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,186.58 billion and approximately $26.78 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $60,173.07 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00621542 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00044738 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071518 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,378 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
