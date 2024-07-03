Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.25.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackfinch Spring VCT
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.