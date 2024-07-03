BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BOE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 199,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.69.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
