BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 199,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.69.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

