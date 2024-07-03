BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 15.28. 219,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.39. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

