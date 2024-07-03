BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

