BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BKT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 57,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.64.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
