BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BIGZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 911,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,582,080.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

