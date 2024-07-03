BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 65,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,962. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

