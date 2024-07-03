BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 234,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
