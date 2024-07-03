BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 234,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.