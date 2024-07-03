BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

MUA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 40,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

