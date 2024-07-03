BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
MUA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 40,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
